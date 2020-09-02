Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tyler Eifert will pay tribute to David Dorn on his helmet this year in honor of the slain retired St. Louis police captain, according to a report on Monday.

Dorn was shot and killed while trying to protect his friend’s pawn shop, Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry, during the early hours of June 2 when the city was experiencing mass looting and rioting following the custodial death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Dorn served 38 years with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. After retiring in 2007, he became the Chief of Police in Moline Acres, Law Officer reported.

“Got some very good news from former @Bengals player/current @Jaguars player @tylereifert that he will honor fallen police officer David Dorn on his helmet,” tweeted Hamilton County Republican Party Chairman Alex Triantafilou, on Monday. “Always been a fan of Tyler’s and God bless him!”

Triantafilou did not elaborate on which games Eifert will be honoring Dorn this season, or what the tribute will entail, FOX reported.

Got some very good news from former @Bengals player/current @Jaguars player @tylereifert that he will honor fallen police officer David Dorns on his helmet. Always been a fan of Tyler’s and God bless him! — Alex Triantafilou (@ChairmanAlex) August 31, 2020

The NFL announced in June it was planning to allow players to have decals on the back of their helmets bearing names or initials of people who’ve encountered law enforcement and subsequently become the face of what they believe to be systemic racism.

Black sports journalist Jason Whitlock put it in perspective:

“The NFL plans to make their stadiums BLM shrines the same as the NBA Bubble. NFL players will kneel during the national anthem and wear the names of alleged victims of police misconduct on the back of their helmets.

“According to the black woman who called Kenosha police, Jacob Blake regularly sexually assaulted her and terrorized her. NFL players are going to put Blake’s name on the back of their helmets?”

Whitlock also wrote a thought provoking message for all who embrace the BLM movement:

“BLM movement, aka, Bigots Love Marxism. BLM is a secular (anti-religion) movement. Its founders admit being trained Marxist. Marxism rejects all religions.

“This modern-day “civil rights movement” promotes anger and outrage, the tools of evil.”

Whitlock is spot on as the BLM movement is victimizing Black America and bullying much of the country into compliance with their destructive goals.

Last month, New Orleans Saints players, including quarterback, Drew Brees were seen wearing the name of sexual assault suspect Jacob Blake on their helmets.

Where is the #MeToo movement?

Other names will come from an approved list, and will likely include George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, victims of “police violence” that ignited a nationwide series of protests against racial injustice this year, Pro Football Talk reported.

Players can choose either a name of a victim or one of four preferred phrases the NFL has approved: “Stop Hate”; ”It Takes All Of Us”; “End Racism”; or “Black Lives Matter.’” The same choices are available for coaches and on-field officials, according to FOX.

Eifert’s decision comes as he has supported the military and first responders throughout his career after being drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals 21st overall in the 2013 NFL Draft.

“Happy 4th of July! I love this holiday, always think how lucky I am to live in the best country in the world. And everyone in the military who sacrificed so we can all live the American dream! Have fun and be safe out there,” he wrote on Twitter back in July.

In 2017, the tight end decided to stand for the National Anthem, and even authored a Medium post, explaining that his love for his country was the reason for his decision.

“I stand because I want to honor the people putting their lives on the line for me on a daily basis in the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard,” Eifert wrote. “I stand because my cousin is a pilot in the United States Air Force, risking his life flying F-15s in active war zones. He takes pride in his job protecting Americans, a sacrifice that all members of every branch of the United States military willfully take.”

Eifert wore a pair of cleats against the Baltimore Ravens that year to honor former Arizona Cardinals safety Pat Tillman, who died in 2004 while serving in the U.S. Army Rangers.

My cleats for tomorrow's game and my reason why I stand for the National Anthem. Pat Tillman. For more info, go here https://t.co/7qRA8pwB8G pic.twitter.com/lgbnqkchvP — Tyler Eifert (@tylereifert) September 9, 2017

The tight end is hoping to rejuvenate his career in Jacksonville, after seven seasons with the Bengals. While talented, injuries have impacted his potential so far. Eifert played in all 16 games in 2019, after playing in just 14 games over the previous three seasons.

He made the Pro Bowl following the 2015 season, after hauling in 52 passes for 615 yards while recording 13 touchdowns.