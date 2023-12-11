Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – A former NFL star who was a three-time Pro Bowl tight end and a key figure in the Tennessee Titans famous “Music City Miracle” victory, was found dead Saturday at his home in Tennessee, reported the Daily Wire.

Frank Wycheck, 52, was drafted by the Washington Redskins (now the Commanders) in 1993 where he played for two season before landing with the Houston Oilers for two seasons prior to the franchise relocating and becoming the Tennessee Titans. He played for nine seasons with the Oilers/Titans where he completed his 11 NFL career following the 2003 season. He accumulated a total of 505 receptions for 5,126 yards and 28 touchdowns, according to Pro Football Reference.

“At this time, it appears Wycheck fell inside his Chattanooga, TN home and hit his head on Saturday morning. He was found unresponsive that afternoon,” Wycheck’s family said in a statement, according to the Titans official website.

While playing for the Titans in 2000, in the final seconds of the AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Buffalo Bills, Wycheck threw a lateral pass to teammate Kevin Dyson in a kickoff return that ended with a 75 yard touchdown. The game-winning play became known as the “Music City Miracle.”

“When we moved to Nashville, Frank was the first one off the bus. He hit the ground running,” Coach Jeff Fisher said at the time. “He led the parade.”

Wycheck earned three consecutive Pro Bowl nods as a member of the Titans from 1998-2000. He also served as a team broadcaster after retiring in 2003 due to a series of concussions, and was inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor in 2013.

Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk issued a statement:

We are all devastated to hear the news of Frank’s passing. He was loved by so many, and his memory will always be cherished. Frank’s name was synonymous with Titans football. He was such a huge part of our team’s success both on and off the field. He embraced this community and fan base immediately, and everyone loved him right back. On the field he always seemed to be open and making key plays – he was even part of a Miracle. He worked to become one of the greatest NFL tight ends of his era, evidenced by his three Pro Bowl appearances. Off the field he was as approachable as anyone could ever be. Following his playing career, he continued his connection with our fans and community through his radio career, and his voice became one of the most recognizable in Middle Tennessee. His on field work and accomplishments rightfully led to his induction in our Ring of Honor, cementing his legacy in our team’s lore. We offer our prayers and condolences for Frank’s family. Our football family mourns with you.

The team posted a message on X, saying, “The Tennessee Titans mourn the loss of a beloved member of our Titans family, Frank Wycheck.”

In 2008, Wycheck joined a group of a dozen retired athletes who pledged to donate their brains after their deaths to the then-new Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) Center at Boston University’s School of Medicine for a concussion study. CTE is a brain disorder likely caused by repeated head injuries.

Wycheck said in 2017 he was “sure” he suffered from CTE. His family plans to work with experts for ongoing brain injury (TBI) and CTE research, per his wishes, the New York Post reported.

Wycheck leaves behind two adult daughters, Deanna and Madison, both married, and three grandchildren – Leo, Stevie and August.