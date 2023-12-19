Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LOS ANGELES – A former NFL player and Super Bowl champion was arrested Monday on suspicion of robbery, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Former NFL running back Derrick Ward, 43, was taken into custody Monday evening in Los Angeles. He is charged with several strong-armed robberies of businesses, including gas stations, over a recent period of time, TMZ reported.

Law enforcement authorities told the news outlet that the 6-foot, 230-pound Ward used force and fear when committing the crimes.

Ward, who played running back for the New York Giants when they beat Tom Brady’s undefeated New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII, was arrested by investigators in North Hollywood, LAPD Officer Miller said.

Miller did not confirm any further details regarding the arrest, but NBC News reported that Ward was involved in at least five robberies.

The former running back is a native of Los Angeles, and remains in police custody as of Tuesday. His bail was set at $250,000, according to TMZ.

Ward was a part of the Giants’ powerful backfield, which included Brandon Jacobs and Ahmad Bradshaw. The trio became known as “Earth, Wind and Fire.”

Although Ward was part of the Super Bowl champion Giants in February 2008, he actually missed the big game due to a fractured left fibula, which ended his season in Week 13, the New York Post reported.

During his career, Ward appeared in 93 games during an eight-year stretch, playing for the Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans. He rushed for 2,628 rushing yards and scored 12 touchdowns.

Ward attended Fresno State and Ottawa University in Kansas before he was selected in the seventh round of the 2004 NFL Draft.