In a case that is being referred to as one of the largest cash heists in Los Angeles history, a Southland business had $30 million taken during an Easter Sunday burglary, according to authorities.

The crew of criminals left no trace of forced entry or tripping alarms when they entered the building before making their way to a vault at the GardaWorld facility, which is located near the intersection of Roxford Street and San Fernando Road in Sylmar, FOX 11 Los Angeles reported.

GardaWorld is a business that specializes in cash services, which include armored truck transport and ATM locations. The company employs more than 132,000 people worldwide. Some of its customers include Fortune 500 companies as well as U.S. and foreign government agencies, according to the company website.

It’s unclear how thieves entered the facility, and ultimately the vault, since there were no signs of forced entry and no alarms were tripped.

Moreover, the mammoth theft was not detected until Monday when employees opened the vault and discovered the cash was missing.

Presumably, GardaWorld would be equipped with cameras to compliment the “sophisticated” security system. It’s unclear if police have any leads, but no arrests have been made.

The heist is being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department along with the FBI.