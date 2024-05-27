Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LOS ANGELES – A soap opera actor was shot and killed as he confronted thieves in Los Angeles early Saturday morning, according to reports.

The family of actor Johnny Wactor, 37, confirmed he was gunned down in Los Angeles over the weekend as he encountered suspects stealing from his vehicle. Although police did not identify the homicide victim, the actor’s younger brother, Grant, confirmed his death to KTLA.

Wactor appeared as Brando Corbin in 164 episodes of the popular soap opera General Hospital between 2020 and 2022.

On Saturday at about 3:25 a.m., officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the area of Pico Boulevard and Hope Street and discovered a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound, officials said.

According to LAPD, the man saw three suspects stealing the catalytic converter from his vehicle. As he confronted the thieves, they turned around and shot him.

The gunshot victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was later identified as Wactor.

Wactor’s mother, Scarlett, told TMZ that her son was with a coworker when they saw three men messing with his car. He didn’t try to stop the suspects or fight with them, but they shot him anyway, she said.

Entertainment Tonight announced Wector’s death via Instagram.

LAPD is actively working the homicide investigation. No arrests have been made and no additional details were immediately available for release.

In addition to a two-year run on General Hospital, Wactor also appeared in other shows such as Westworld, The OA, NCIS, Station 19, Criminal Minds, and Hollywood Girl.