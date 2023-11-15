Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

FRESNO, Calif. – Devon Wylie was a former NFL wide receiver who logged time with the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans. His family announced Monday that he is dead at the age of 35, ABC 30 in Fresno reported.

“We wanted to make this post so people who knew and loved Devon could learn of his passing because we don’t have the capacity to reach out to everyone in this hard time,” the somber announcement said, according to Yahoo Sports.

“There are no words to express the sadness that comes from losing a brother, dear friend and an amazing uncle. Devon had so much love and joy to give. Always making people laugh and entertaining us with his football skills, guitar jams, silly jokes and voices, back-flip tricks, fun banter Star Wars obsession chat, Halo nights and not to mention his beautiful smile. We will miss him always.”

A cause of death was not provided for the former prep star at Granite Bay High School in California, the New York Post reported.

After high school, Wylie played football at Fresno State from 2007-11. He compiled 56 receptions in 13 games during his senior season. He was drafted by the Chiefs in the fourth round of the 2012 draft.

Forever a Bulldog. Our thoughts are with the Wylie family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/DxsPuonou0 — Fresno State Football 🏆 (@FresnoStateFB) November 14, 2023

“He showed some pretty good quickness and things as far as catching the ball goes,” then-Chiefs defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel said at the time. “What he was advertised as, it showed. I mean, he has really good quickness and he runs really good routes. I think he’ll be able to get a step on defenders and have a chance to make plays.”

During his rookie season in 2012 with the Chiefs, Wylie played in six games and had six catches for 53 yards in addition to a handful of kickoff and punt returns. He then joined the Titans in 2013 and played in two games with the club before being released.

Wylie had stints with six different teams on their practice squads over the next two seasons before spending his final season in the Canadian Football League in 2016, Yahoo Sports reported.

Devon Wylie played for the Chiefs in 2012. ( Instagram / Devon Wylie)

After his time in football came to an end, Wylie pursued a music career.

“RIP Devon Wylie,” Barstool Fresno State tweeted. “One of the best if not the best special team return player to come out of Fresno State. Prayers to the entire Wylie family and the entire red wave. This one hurts.”

