Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MAYWOOD, Ill. – A former NFL player cannot be located and his mother was found dead near a creek behind her suburban Chicago home in what law enforcement authorities are referring to as a homicide, according to reports.

Relatives said they could not locate former NFL player Sergio Brown, 35, and his 73-year-old mother Myrtle Brown on Saturday, according to the Maywood Police Department. Once officials launched a search, the woman was found dead near a creek behind her home, WGN-TV reported.

Myrtle Brown reportedly died from multiple injuries connected to an assault. Her death was ruled a homicide Sunday by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Myrtle Brown, 73, was initially reported missing by her family Saturday. ( Nick Brown / Facebook)

The murder victim’s sister, Sheila Simmons, told WGN-TV that she last spoke to her sister Thursday. Early Saturday morning she learned that Myrtle and Sergio Brown were both missing.

“We’re going to find out what happened because it’s not normal for my sister to not answer her phone, not to respond to text messages. People have been reaching out to her since Friday. No one was able to reach her,” Simmons said, according to the New York Post.

“Now, I got the call this morning saying that she’s missing, so immediately I came out here and find out my sister is dead.”

The woman’s body was discovered in the Addison Creek. (Screenshot WGN9)

Sergio’s brother, Nick Brown, urged him to come home in a Facebook post, the Chicago Tribune reported.

“I want him to know that I love you and please come home,” Nick Brown wrote.

Sergio Brown played defensive back from 2010 through 2016 with the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills. He graduated from Proviso East High School in Maywood and then played football collegiately at Notre Dame, ESPN reported.

Maywood is a suburb just west of Chicago.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...