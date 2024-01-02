Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

AVON, Ind. – A football player with the Indianapolis Colts in the NFL was taken into custody on Friday in Indiana and faces two felony charges, according to reports.

Colts tight end Drew Ogletree was arrested and booked into Hendricks County Jail Friday afternoon. The second-year player faces charges of domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old and domestic violence resulting in moderate bodily injury, according to the Avon Police Department, FOX 59 reported.

On Tuesday, December 26, officers were dispatched to the report of a fight between two adults at a local residence. Ogletree, 25, was reportedly detained at the scene, and a victim was transported to the hospital.

Ogletree is accused of body slamming the victim to the ground, FOX 59 reported, citing a probable cause affidavit. He reportedly told officers that the victim had tried to strike him before he pushed the victim to the ground. The victim reportedly acknowledged trying to smack the football player, the station reported.

Police reporting on the encounter indicates the violence began after the victim broke Ogletree’s phone.

On Thursday, a warrant was issued for Ogletree’s arrest and he surrendered to police the next day.

“We are aware of the disturbing allegations involving Drew Ogletree,” the Colts said in a statement. “The team takes these matters seriously. We have notified the NFL and are in the process of gathering more information. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Ogletree was a 2022 sixth-round draft pick out of Youngstown State and made his NFL debut in September, FOX reported.

According to ESPN stats, he has appeared in 10 games this season while making nine receptions for 147 yards and two touchdowns.