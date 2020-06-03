ST. LOUIS — The son of a retired St. Louis police captain who was killed during looting sparked by the death of George Floyd has a message for the person who pulled the trigger: “Just step back from what you are doing.”

Brian Powell made the remark to Fox2Now after David Dorn, 77, was gunned down early Tuesday while working as security for Lee’s Pawn Shop and Jewelry. Around 4 a.m. that morning, Powell said his brother – who was crying – called him to inform of him of his father’s death, leaving a “numbing feeling that came over my body.”

“The person who pulled the trigger, my message to them would just simply be, just step back from what you’re doing. Know the real reason that you are protesting. Let’s do it in a positive manner,” Powell told the news organization. “We don’t have to go out and loot and do all the other things.”

The person responsible for killing Dorn remains loose. CrimeStoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.