As a cop and a christian, I’m actively engaged in political discussions. I believe it is my civic responsibility to be as informed and educated as possible in order to make constructive decisions when voting.

I vote according to the values that I promote in my own household. When discussing an issue, I try to break it down and determine how it would play out as a law or policy if practiced in my home.

So…

What would happen if we ran our households like Democrats run government?

We’d allow violence, vandalism, and mayhem as long as it fit the progressive (anti-America) agenda. Can you imagine a parent allowing a child to trash their home like some mayors and governors watch in silence as rioters (referred to as “mostly peaceful protesters”) destroy their cities?

We’d always yield to neighborhood bullies (radical activists) trying to destroy family members (police) who try to keep the peace against enormous odds.

We’d allow trespassers (those entering the country illegally) to encroach on our property (borders) with impunity.

We’d never punish misbehavior and come up with all forms of excuses why miscreants are misunderstood, or worse yet, justified in their detrimental tendencies.

Harmful vices are allowed, regardless of the destructive nature of the activity. We might even designate one room in our home for children using drugs, and provide narcotics for them so they can get stoned and die in a safe place. Isn’t that compassionate?

Free speech for some, but not for all. The First Amendment only applies when you agree with the loudest, angriest perspective in the home.

Only the boss in the house is allowed to be armed with a gun. Everyone else needs to surrender their weapons. However, if a household member uses a firearm to commit a crime, it is the fault of the gun, not the individual. Therefore, the weapon goes to jail, not the person.

We’d restrict religious freedom on a number of fronts, and certainly not allow discussion of a spiritual nature outside the walls of our home. Moreover, any activist family member (movement) that makes claims contrary to biblical instruction will win the argument. Worse yet, radical activist family members (getting more legitimized everyday) will be allowed to define God’s Word as hate speech if it doesn’t go their way.

Repress the family business and religious expression of faith due to a loved one who contracts COVID-19.

“Rules for thee but not for me” is something we’re hearing frequently with regard to Democrat mayors and governors making rules for the “peasants” that do not apply to them. Should we run our households the same way?

Believe (activist) judges should “make the law” vs. “apply the law.” (They fundamentally twist the separation of powers.)

Race and gender neutrality are out the window due to historical sins. Preference based upon skin color and how a family member identifies is more important than qualifications or ability. (This is how Joe Biden is selecting his cabinet.)

Embracing history that created American exceptionalism is now prohibited.

School choice? Not in this house. You’ll go where you’re told regardless of how dysfunctional the results.

Decrease spending to defend our home (country) while demanding our control to police the neighborhood (world).

We’d allow and fund abortions for our loved ones up to the moment of birth. (Read how my family coped with this real life encounter.) How long until parents will be allowed to retroactively take the newborn’s life after birth? Convenience trumps life.

I didn’t make this up. It’s all part of policies, practices, behavior, and platform of the Democrat Party. That is why I do not believe more than 81 million people voted for Joe Biden. If true, we are about to become a third world country with a deflated or replaced Constitution.

Finally, I have friends who are Democrats. They are good people and I value my relationship with them while having political differences. To me it is much the same as having religious differences with a person. I would never torpedo a relationship based upon differing opinions.

“If you’re not a little bit liberal when you’re young, you don’t have a heart. If you’re not a little bit conservative when you’re older, you don’t have a brain.” — Author unknown

I do not know the origin of the above quote, but I’ve been using it for years. I believe it’s true. We need to combine the compassion of our heart with the pragmatic logic of our brain. Lowering our standards simply lowers the culture.

Sadly, the issues outlined in this article have become the prevailing practices of the current Democrat Party. (It’s not the party of your grandparents.) Civility is secondary to victory. Violence and intimidation by surrogates (i.e. BLM movement) are part of the strategy. That isn’t using the heart or the brain. It’s dangerous and needs to be called out!