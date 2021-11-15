Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

KENOSHA, Wis. — As the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse approaches a conclusion, Judge Bruce Schroeder revealed Monday that attorneys representing the defendant have filed an official motion for mistrial.

The judge has been required to continually admonish the prosecution team for actions that many legal experts say could be grounds for a mistrial, like referring to the defendant exercising his 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination by “remaining silent” upon arrest. Now the motion has been filed.

In other courtroom business Monday morning, another charge against Rittenhouse was dismissed by Schroder. The count charging the defendant with possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, was dismissed, according to Fox News.

Last Tuesday Schroeder dismissed the seventh count against Rittendhouse. That charge alleged the defendant failed to comply with an emergency management order of a state or local government by failing to heed a curfew on Aug. 25, 2020. The judge said the prosecution had not met their burden of proof with regard to the charge.

Meanwhile, it was also revealed Monday that Schroder has received “thousands” of vile email messages. He promised that he would “deal with” the senders. “I wouldn’t want to be those people,” he declared, Law Officer reported.

