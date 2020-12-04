PORTLAND — Two accused Portland rioters are facing a slew of new felony charges stemming from a Black Lives Matter-Antifa riot where an officer was nearly set on fire by a thrown incendiary device.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday a grand jury has indicted Cyan Waters Bass, 21, and Hannah Karin Lilly, also 21, for their roles in a violent riot outside the Justice Center on Sept. 23 where Molotov cocktails were thrown.

The riot erupted after a Kentucky grand jury decided to pursue a lesser charge in the police-involved death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Post Millennial reported.

Bass, of Portland, is accused of throwing a “destructive device” toward a law enforcement officer. Fortunately, it failed to detonate. He was re-arrested on Tuesday and is charged with two counts of felony arson, felony attempted arson, two counts of felony criminal mischief, felony attempted assault, felony unlawful possession of a destructive device, felony riot, felony unlawful use of a weapon and one misdemeanor count of attempted assault of a public safety officer.

Bass is also accused of starting two arson attacks on the Justice Center using a liquid fire accelerant that resulted in more than $1,000 in property damage. In October he was hit with a separate federal felony arson charge for the attack following an investigation by the ATF. He pleaded not guilty to that federal charge.

Lilly, the co-defendant, is charged with two counts of first-degree arson, one count of first-degree attempted arson, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, and one count of riot. These are all felony charges.

Lilly’s specific actions in the riot were not detailed by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, PM reported.

Bass and Lilly have both been released on pretrial supervision. They both have court calls scheduled for Jan. 12, 2021.