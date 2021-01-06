DeFerrari was arrested with other Antifa militants in a parking lot garage in downtown Portland. Her partner, Leslie Johnson, also a transsexual militant Antifa activist, was among those arrested in the group. DeFerrari initially refused to identify herself and gave police the fake name “Candle Moma.”

Leslie Johnson, the girlfriend of Jarrod DeFerrari, was also arrested at the November Antifa riot. (Images via The Post Millennial)

A sheriff’s deputy found a hammer, a gas mask, spray paint and an illegal mortar explosive in DeFerrari’s backpack, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court. DeFerrari was taken into custody at the time and also charged with first-degree disorderly conduct, unlawful sale, possession, or use of fireworks, felony second-degree burglary; and attempted second-degree arson, — but all of those charges were dropped and DeFerrari was quickly bailed out, according to PM.

Jarrod DeFerrari was arrested with riot gear and an antifa propaganda pamphlet. (Portland Police)

On the night of Nov. 4, more than a hundred antifa militants in black bloc smashed up buildings and businesses one-by-one along West Burnside street in a protest against the election.

Moreover, responding officers from several law enforcement agencies were hit with glass projectiles and at least one explosive mortar. The riot was organized by Pacific Northwest Youth Liberation Front.

“F— Trump, F— Biden, Death to America! We want something better than this trash, and we’re going to take it,” tweeted the YLF along with the event’s flyer.

DeFerrari’s next court proceeding is scheduled for Feb. 19.