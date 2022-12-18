Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Atlanta, GA. – Five members of Antifa are in custody on domestic terrorism charges after they were protesting outside of a planned $90 million police training center in Atlanta.

The site of the planned center has been the focal point of protests for months by Antifa who have referred to the site – which protesters have made an autonomous zone – as Cop City. Many of those who were arrested were holed up in treehouses where police later recovered explosives according to The Gateway Pundit.

Prior to Tuesday’s arrests, police detained several people at the site for crimes including destruction of property and arson along with car-jacking and attacks on locals and government officials.

Among the photos documenting the protest is an image of a group of ski mask-clad protesters standing over a truck with a banner reading: ‘No forest, no peace, truck the police’ as well as a smaller sign that read: ‘No Cop City.’

