PORTLAND, Ore. – Antifa militants dressed in black bloc attacked a group of Republican volunteers in Portland on Saturday. The Post Milllennial reports that the attack occurred around noon, in the downtown area during a rally for Republican Mayor Stan Pulliam of Sandy, Oregon who is running for Governor.
This is what happens when a Republican dares to hold an event in Portland to talk about funding our police. Antifa shows up. Well we won’t be intimidated and stop speaking the truth. #WarOnWoke #orpol #orgov pic.twitter.com/tBRiHMao7W
— Mayor Stan Pulliam (@StanPulliam) April 30, 2022
“This is what happens when a Republican dares to hold an event in Portland to talk about funding our police. Antifa shows up. Well we won’t be intimidated and stop speaking the truth,” Pulliam said.
Portland police report that two people were injured from Antifa using mortar explosives. One adult male reported an injury to the hand, and an adult female complained of hearing loss. Antifa also allegedly filled balloons with paint and were throwing them at people and vehicles.