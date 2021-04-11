Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















PORTLAND, Ore. — Rioters in Portland, Oregon, reportedly set fire to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) building late Saturday night, according to videos posted on social media.

Police and protesters faced off outside the building near the Willamette River waterfront, according to freelance journalist Chris Landis.

This is also from the earlier firehttps://t.co/dPKdfghvQ5 — Chris Landis (@comradecamera) April 11, 2021

Federal agents reportedly used pepper balls in an attempt to disperse the crowd, freelance reporter Grace Morgan reported.

Federal agents retreat and unload hundreds of pepper bullets on protesters outside the Portland ICE facility #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/YzfnkWfBki — Grace Morgan (@gravemorgan) April 11, 2021

The Portland ICE facility is currently on fire #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/4IrGp4UioR — Grace Morgan (@gravemorgan) April 11, 2021

The ICE building has been set on fire. pic.twitter.com/oi6CdyZTVP — Chris Landis (@comradecamera) April 11, 2021

ICE Agents & Department of Homeland Security Police move back inside of the gate, firing pepper balls at protesters before shutting the gate. #Portland #PDX #ICE pic.twitter.com/WfYkmB80Bp — Independent Media PDX (@NDpendentPDX) April 11, 2021

According to Fox News, there were no immediate reports of arrests.