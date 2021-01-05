Spread the Word













KENOSHA, Wis. – Prosecutors on Tuesday cleared the Kenosha police officer in the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin, an incident that touched off deadly riots and protests in the United States, which were already set in motion due to the custodial death of George Floyd a few months earlier in Minneapolis, Minn.

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley decided that force used by Officer Rusten Sheskey was not unlawful, reuters reported.

During the ensuing civil unrest, more than 250 people were arrested, AP reported.

