KENOSHA, Wis. – Prosecutors on Tuesday cleared the Kenosha police officer in the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin, an incident that touched off deadly riots and protests in the United States, which were already set in motion due to the custodial death of George Floyd a few months earlier in Minneapolis, Minn.
RELATED:
- Attorney for Kenosha officer says shooting was also out of fear child in back seat was being kidnapped
- Kenosha has arrested 175 people during riots; 102 had out of town addresses
- Kenosha police union provides account of Jacob Blake shooting
Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley decided that force used by Officer Rusten Sheskey was not unlawful, reuters reported.
During the ensuing civil unrest, more than 250 people were arrested, AP reported.
WATCH PRESS CONFERENCE BELOW