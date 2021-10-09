Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Wisconsin prosecutors previously cleared Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey in the Aug. 23, 2020 shooting of Jacob Blake, Law Officer reported.

On Friday, the feds announced they will not go after the Kenosha officer for civil rights violations, according to the New York Post.

Prosecutors from the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division and US attorney’s office in Milwaukee determined there was not enough evidence to prove Sheskey used excessive force or violated Blake’s civil rights.

“Accordingly, the review of this incident has been closed without a federal prosecution,” the DOJ said in a press release.

How the Media Got It Wrong—Completely Wrong

During a press conference in January, Kenosha District Attorney Michael Gravely debunked false claims made by the media and activists, Law Officer reported at the time.

“There are many commands disobeyed and that’s not only talked about by all the officers, but that’s admitted by Jacob Blake in his statements and there are a number of civilians who talk about that as well,” Gravely said in January. “And there are multiple ways that officers try to bring Jacob Blake into custody, again, none of those I think visible in any of the videos. They try to direct him to the ground, they try to grab, multiple officers try to grab his arms and secure him so he can be cuffed. He admits at one point officers were trying to ‘handcuff me but I was able to get up.’”

“There’s a time where he’s down on the ground … where a really close viewing of it shows Jacob Blake is on top of someone who has to be Officer Sheskey based on everyone else and Officer Sheskey says, ‘I was on top of him and then he was on top of me as we were grappling for me trying to get him under arrest,’” Gravely continued. “Most importantly, he was tased twice using remote penetrators and once with a direct strike with Taser. So, I’m going to suggest to you three attempts were made to tase Jacob Blake to get him in compliance.”

Jacob Blake Was Armed: He Admitted It, But The Media Ignored It

Gravely then debunked a key false claim that was promoted by the media and left-wing activists.

“Very important, Jacob Blake, while actively resisting, arms himself with a knife,” Gravely said. “I continue to hear, I think I heard it at the rally last night, the vigil, where someone again said he was unarmed. It is absolutely incontrovertible that Jacob Blake was armed with a knife during this encounter. Incontrovertible. Most incontrovertible, because Jacob Blake in all of the times he spoke to DCI, admits he possessed a knife.”

The media and left-wing activists continued to make the false claim that Blake was “unarmed” on social media even during the press conference where Gravely said that it was not true, Daily Wire reported.

However, even Joe Biden’s DOJ couldn’t ignore this fact as they declined prosecution.