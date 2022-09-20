Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

KENOSHA, Wis. – A Wisconsin homeowner who was attacked by an intruder fought back and killed the suspect who was previously seen committing other crimes in the neighborhood.

Officers with the Kenosha Police Department responded to the 6900 block of 64th Ave. Friday night after a man was seen damaging vehicles and trying to enter private residences, the Washington Examiner reported.

“The intruder forced his way into one of the houses and attacked the homeowner,” Kenosha police said in a press statement. “The homeowner fought back and the intruder was subsequently killed during the struggle.”

Jayme Raddatz saw the suspect trying to enter one home Friday night about 9 p.m. as his neighbor struggled to keep the perpetrator out, according to WTMJ.

“The guy was going absolutely crazy, throwing rocks at cars, houses,” Raddatz told the news outlet. “He had his arm in, trying to open the door. My neighbor was beating on his arm, screaming for help.”

Surveillance video from another nearby home showed a man with no shirt walking in the neighborhood, throwing things at vehicles.

“It was very shocking; this is a wonderful neighborhood,” a woman living in the area said.

Police did not specify how the intruder died, but said the investigation is ongoing and no further details were immediately available.