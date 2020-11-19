CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado’s Bureau of Investigations launched a manhunt Wednesday to find a convicted felon they identified as the suspect in the deaths of three people, after human remains were found last week at two separate properties in the San Luis Valley.

A homicide warrant has been issued for the arrest of Adre Jordan Baroz, 26. Law enforcement authorities say the wanted man goes by the nickname “Psycho.” He is from the town of Sanford, near the hamlet of Los Sauces in Conejos County, and has a criminal history in Colorado that includes assault on a peace officer, attempted escape and theft, Fox News reported.

CBI said the skeletal remains of three people were discovered last week at two separate properties in Los Sauces or Lasauces, a rural community and former 19th-century stagecoach stop outside the small city of Alamosa, more than 200 miles south of Denver.