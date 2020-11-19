LAKE WALES, Fla. — Two men in Florida were charged in connection to the killing of another man they plotted to kill for “street cred,” according to reports.

Deputies arrested Angel Lobato, 18, and his brother, Jo “JoJo” Lobato, 19, for the suspicious disappearance of 21-year-old Danne Frazier, Fox 13 reported.

“These two brothers are pure evil in the flesh,” Sheriff Grady Judd of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said, according to Breaking911. “Danne Frazier was just a good kid, trying to comfort someone he met online. They murdered him just so they would have ‘street cred.’ I have no words for this kind of evil. My heart goes out to Danne’s family. They raised a good young man, and they don’t deserve this. We’re going to do everything we can to make sure these suspects are locked up for the rest of their lives.”

According to the sheriff’s office, the brothers “confessed to a coordinated and planned attack, which included robbing and then killing Frazier.”

Danne Frazier (Photo via Fox 13)

The sheriff’s office said an autopsy showed Frazier had a skull fracture and a broken piece of a knife blade in his neck, Fox News reported.

Judd said the two “planned this murder for about three weeks.”

Frazier went missing on November 4 after finishing his shift at Publix. When he didn’t come home at the usual time, his mom called Lakeland police to report him missing.

The Winter Haven man was found dead in a Lake Wales orange grove nearly a week after his family reported him missing.

Frazier left his job in Lakeland at 2 a.m. and was last seen getting gas at the Wawa on Edgewood Drive about 20 minutes later.

Danne Frazier: 2 Brothers Charged in Death of Fla. Man ⁦@people⁩ https://t.co/VasB6zUczF — #IDAddict👸 (@IDAddictUSA) November 17, 2020

The brothers lured the victim to his death using the Internet with promises of sex, according to police affidavits.

“Jo was supposed to distract the victim when they were parked by wanting to kiss and then stab the victim,” police records stated.

“Jo advised he attempted to distract the victim and choke him but he and the victim began to fight and the victim attempted to ‘tase’ him with a stun gun,” the police records said. “Jo advised he placed the victim in a headlock and ‘choked him out.’”

They tried to push the victim out of the car but his body didn’t fall out, Fox reported.

“At that time, Angel struck the victim in the back of the head numerous times with the bat.”

Next, they drove to the location where the body was dumped.

“Angel advised Jo told him to cut the victim’s neck while they were driving,” according to the police records. “Angel advised he leaned into the backseat and cut the victim’s neck with the knife Jo had been armed with. Angel advised he cut the victim’s neck several times.”

Horstman says Jo Jo Labato, 19, and his brother Angel, 18, are on the run after stealing the car of Danne Frazier. Frazier’s body was found earlier this week in a Lake Wales orange grove.​ https://t.co/cZFfQUQ84J — FOX 13 Tampa Bay (@FOX13News) November 14, 2020

Jojo Lobato is facing charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, accessory after the fact, giving a false report to law enforcement, burglary of an unoccupied vehicle, tampering with physical evidence, grand theft motor vehicle and destroying/tampering with physical evidence.

Angel Lobato is facing charges of deadly robbery with a firearm, first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, accessory after the fact, grand theft motor vehicle, tampering with physical evidence, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and destroying/tampering with physical evidence.

Fox 13 reported that neither brother is eligible for bail.