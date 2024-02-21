Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

POLK COUNTY, Texas – The frantic search for a missing 11-year-old Texas girl is over and the worst fears became reality. The case is now transitioning to a capital murder investigation after the girl’s body was recovered from the Trinity River on Tuesday and a “career criminal” has been charged with her death, according to reports.

Audrii Cunningham had not been seen since about 7 a.m. last Thursday, Feb. 15, near her home in Polk County, Texas, which is about 70 miles north of Houston. Officials confirmed that she never boarded a school bus, as expected, nor did she arrive at school via another means, Law Officer reported earlier in the week.

On Tuesday, after searching for Audrii for five days, Polk County Sheriff Byron Lyons said the girl’s body was discovered in the Trinity River, beneath the U.S. 59 bridge about nine miles south of Livingston and about 10 miles downstream from the Lake Livingston Dam, reported NBC 5 DFW.

Audrii’s “Hello Kitty” backpack was found at the reservoir, not far from the Cunningham family home, investigators confirmed, shortly after she went missing last week.

“At this time, I sadly announce, that Audrii’s body was located at the Trinity River, under U.S. Highway 59,” Lyons said. “As a result of today’s developments, I will discontinue the AMBER Alert for Audrii.”

The sheriff’s office arrested Don Steven McDougal, 42, last Friday on suspicion of aggravated assault, in what authorities said was an unrelated incident. Nevertheless, the department said he was “one of the persons of interest” involved in the case, NBC 5 DFW reported.

However, McDougal, who is described as a “career criminal,” has now been charged with capital murder, according to Fox News Digital.

Don Steven McDougal is charged with capital murder. ( Steven Mcdougal – Facebook)

“Investigators believe that a dark blue 2003 Chevrolet Suburban, belonging to McDougal, was involved in the disappearance and is asking for the public’s help in reporting any sightings of the vehicle on Thursday or Friday,” DPS for the Southeast Texas region said in a statement over the weekend, while also offering a photo of the man.

According to Polk County Jail records, McDougal has officially been charged with murder of a person between the ages of 10 and 15, nearly a week after Audrii missed her school bus, Fox reported.

“We will continue to process the evidence that has been gathered to ensure that there is justice for Audrii,” Lyons said.

Audrii lived with her father, grandparents, and other family members on a property near Lake Livingston. McDougal was said to be a friend of the girl’s father and lived in a camper on the family’s property.

McDougal has been accused of dozens of crimes dating back to the early 2000s. Most notably, the career criminal was convicted on two child enticement charges in 2008.

