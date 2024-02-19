Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

POLK COUNTY, Texas – Law enforcement officials in Texas are desperately searching for an 11-year-old girl who disappeared Thursday after she failed to get on her school bus. The girl’s “Hello Kitty” backpack was found near a reservoir, as authorities said a vehicle belonging to a man arrested on Friday may have been involved in the disappearance, according to reports.

Audrii Cunningham, 11, has not been seen since about 7 a.m. last Thursday near her home in Polk County, Texas. Officials confirmed that she never boarded a school bus, as expected, nor did she arrive at school via another means, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

An Amber Alert was issued and several law enforcement organizations have joined PCSO in searching for the girl. Among the allied agencies assisting with the desperate search are the Texas Rangers, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Livingston Police Department and multiple local fire departments.

Meanwhile, the sheriff’s office arrested 42-year-old Don Steven McDougal, 42, on Friday on suspicion of aggravated assault, in what authorities said was an unrelated incident. Nevertheless, the department said he was “one of the persons of interest” involved in the case, NBC 5 DFW reported.

Detectives identified Don Steven McDougal, 42, as a “person of interest.” ( Steven Mcdougal – Facebook)

It’s noteworthy that detectives believe McDougal owns a vehicle that was involved in Audrii’s disappearance.

“Investigators believe that a dark blue 2003 Chevrolet Suburban, belonging to McDougal, was involved in the disappearance and is asking for the public’s help in reporting any sightings of the vehicle on Thursday or Friday,” DPS for the Southeast Texas region said in a statement, while also offering a photo of the man.

A small backpack that likely belonged to the girl was located at the Lake Livingston Dam, not far from the Cunningham family home, investigators confirmed.

“We would like to have her come home, it’s not like her to just run off or disappear, she has a lot of loving family, she has so many people that love her and adore her,” the girl’s worried mother, Cassie Matthews, told KPRC the day after Audrii disappeared.

Matthews said Audrii was currently living with her father and grandmother, the New York Post reported.

“Hard is an understatement, this is the stuff you see on TV and you can only imagine what the family and the parents are going through and there’s not words for it,” the mother said. “There is not one feeling you feel, it’s a roller coaster, you are broken, you are mad, you are empty and right now I am empty. She has so many opportunities ahead of her, and she deserves every right to be able to reach those opportunities.”

“Investigators continue to actively follow leads in this case, but we do not have any significant updates to report at this time,” Texas DPS said. “However, law enforcement remains thankful for all the tips being provided and for all the efforts of everyone involved in the search for Audrii.”

Audrii is described as a white female, standing about 4 feet, 1 inch tall. She has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing black pants, a black hoodie with white lettering and black tennis shoes.

DPS is offering a $7,000 reward for information tied to the case. Anyone with information about the investigation is encouraged to call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 936-327-6810. Tips can be submitted anonymously via the Polk County Crime Stoppers line at 936-327-7867 or online at p3tips.com or iwatchtx.org.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...