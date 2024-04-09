Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Unsettling Ring doorbell footage shows a pre-med student, described as a genius, concealing a knife behind his back as he approached his mother’s front door prior to ambushing and stabbing her more than 70 times. “It is one of the most bizarre murders that we have dealt with in a very long time,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Emmanuel Espinoza, 21, was identified as the suspect. He was heading to a family event for his grandfather when his mom, Elvia Espinoza, 46, asked if he would stay with her at her residence two hours south of Orlando for the weekend. However, the visit turned into a deadly encounter that left “his beautiful mother” dead, according to Sheriff Judd, the New York Post reported.

On Monday, Judd played during a press conference a 911 audio clip of Manny confessing to stabbing his mother to death inside her home on Saturday afternoon.

Manny reportedly told his mother that he was going to be in Frostproof visiting his grandfather over the weekend, so he would visit her. Hence, she invited him to stay at her home and he agreed.

Manny arrived at his mother’s house about 2 p.m. During the press conference, Judd shared the Ring camera footage from the woman’s residence, showing her son shielding a knife behind his back moments before the vicious attack occurred, Fox News Digital reported.

The accused killer attempts to open the door before he’s finally greeted by his unsuspecting mother.

The accused killer held a knife behind his back as he waited for his mother to open the door. (PCSO)

“His beautiful mother, who was so excited to see her son, opened the door. The second she opened the door, he charged in and started stabbing her,” Judd said.

“Manny, Manny, Manny!” Elvira screamed as her son brutally attacked her, according to the sheriff, although PCSO did not release audio of the horrifying crime, Fox News reported.

During Manny’s confession, “He made the statement that he knew where to stab her for maximum effect because of his biology classes,” Judd said.

The college student reportedly stabbed his mother more than 70 times, and as she tried to get off the ground, he stabbed her some more, the sheriff noted.

Elvia Espinoza, 46, screamed out her son’s name while he murdered her. ( Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

“He said he noticed her hands were still moving, so he stabbed her some more. And then he told the detectives in his confession that he had cut his hand on the knife while stabbing his mother. And as he is standing at the kitchen sink, washing himself off and the knife, he wanted to ask his mom for the Neosporin, for the cut on his hand, but he noticed she was dead,” Judd emphasized.

Following the horrific crime, Manny called 911, which the sheriff played during the press conference. During the call, the young man can be heard admitting to killing his mother.

“I want you to understand she was really the perfect mom. I want you to understand she was very proud of his accomplishments. And then I want you to understand that he viciously murdered her and confessed to it,” Judd exclaimed.

During the interview, detectives asked Manny if he loved his mom and if there had been any issues.

The accused killer reportedly said, “Oh ya, I love her.”

Detectives asked if the two get along.

“Yea, an 8 out of 10, we get along, but I’ve wanted to kill her for years and I made up my mind when I drove from Gainesville, today is the day,’” Manny said, according to Judd.

Manny has no history of drugs or alcohol abuse, no criminal history or mental health issues. He is the youngest of three children, and was valedictorian in the Frostproof class of 2020. He is further described as being a “genius, remarkably brilliant,” the sheriff noted.

Detectives searched Manny’s room at the University of Florida and did not locate anything that would indicate he was planning to kill his mother.

Elvira was a second-grade teacher at Frostproof Ben Hill Griffin Jr. Elementary School, the New York Post reported.

“It is one of the most bizarre murders that we have dealt with in a very long time,” Judd said. “And when you see that he left a family behind that loved him, a mom that just worshiped her children, and at this very moment, she should have been in Ben Hill Griffin Elementary creating a future and educating our second-graders, is incomprehensible of what happened that day.”

News of the homicide sent shockwaves throughout the community, and tributes flowed in for the school teacher.

“Elvia was full of life and loved her family, especially her grandchildren. Elvia truly enjoyed spending time with her family and was a light in everyone’s life,” a tribute to the woman read.

Manny was booked at the Polk County Jail on the charge of first-degree murder.