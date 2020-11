“A true warrior fights not because he hates what is in front of him, but because he loves what is behind him.”

– G.K. Chesterton

In this episode of Bluewatch, Jim Bontrager exhorts police officers to be faithful in their responsibilities. In doing so, he looks at some questions.

What is freedom?

What is anarchy?

What is democracy?

Why do we need police officers?

