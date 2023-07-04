Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Police Chaplain Jim Bontrager frequently brings nuggets of wisdom during difficult moments in the profession. He told Law Officer today how much he depends on God’s instruction for his life as well as his responsibility to communicate truth to others.

“The teaching is sound because the instructor knows he needs it the most,” Bontrager humbly said, as he also offered an observation regarding the 4th of July celebration.

“Independence Day or Dependence Day,” he rhetorically asks before responding to his own inquiry with a text from Scripture.

“It is for freedom that Christ has set us free. Stand firm, then, and do not let yourselves be burdened again by a yoke of slavery.” Galatians 5:1

We unapologetically hold steadfast to this truth at Law Officer and hope all of our readers — on-duty and off-duty — have a safe holiday!