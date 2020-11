When police officers begin their career, you often hear them say, “This job is so much fun it should be illegal. … I’d do this for free.”

Fifteen years later, with the same clientele, with the same imperfect leadership, too many cops are “ready to eat their gun.”

Why?

What causes police officers to want to take their life?

What is the key to victory?

Listen to what Jim Bontrager has to say: