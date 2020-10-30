“Leadership is a big deal. Servant leadership is an even bigger deal. If we want our people to serve and protect those outside the department, then it’s very important that we serve and protect those that are inside the department.”

–Jim Bontrager

Everyone wants to be a leader, but few master the skills of leading with sustained impact. Why is that?

Jim Bontrager is a friend of Law Officer, and he provided some quick tips so others can have greater impact with people under their authority.

Below is a list of “leadership sins.” There is nothing new on this list, yet bosses across the globe continue to repeat the same errors. Moreover, Jim compiled this list after traveling the country and speaking to thousands of officers regarding frustrations with people in their chain of command.

As the architect of the annual Breeching the Barricade Conference, we’ve seen Jim in action, so we know that his words are more than theory. They are purposeful, particular, and practical.

Check out the bullet points and then watch a short 6-minute video with Jim as he briefly expands on each topic.