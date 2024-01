Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Jim Bontrager is the current president of the International Conference of Police Chaplains. He is a leader par excellence and his heart for police officers and our nation is poured into everything he says and does.

In a recent video, Jim noted that many police officers lack “a reason to wake up everyday,” while rhetorically asking the question, “Why am I doing this job?”

Jim says these issues are vital to address and he proceeds to do so in the brief video below:

RELATED