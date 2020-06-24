WASHINGTON — A white female protester was filmed yelling in the faces of two black male police officers in Washington, D.C., Tuesday. She was telling them that “they’re a part of the problem.”

And people think the police don’t show restraint? These officers showed tremendous calm while being insulted by a clueless woman.

The video was tweeted by Henry Rodgers, a senior congressional correspondent for The Daily Caller, who has been covering protests in the nation’s capital since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.

“Why don’t you take off your uniform? Are you afraid of police?” the white woman, wearing a baseball cap and facial covering, yells at two black officers in a police line stretching across the street in the newly renamed Black Lives Matter plaza. Rodgers, who is filming the altercation, interjects: “I have a question for you. You’re white and you’re telling this to two black police officers? Don’t you see the problem with that a little bit?” White woman yelling at black officers. pic.twitter.com/dEdfTf0Dgw — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) June 23, 2020 “No, I don’t,” she retorts. “Just because I’m white and I haven’t experienced racism myself doesn’t mean I can’t fight for justice.” “They’re a part of the system. They’re a part of the problem,” the woman blathers on, referring to the officers. “Just because they’re black doesn’t mean they’re not a part of the problem. I’m allowed to say this to whoever. Because I’m white, racism is a white person’s problem. “Racism is my problem. I need to fix this,” she continues. “That’s why I’m here. I’m talking to all of them. Black, white, f****in’ brown, purple. I don’t give a sh**” ARMED ATLANTA PROTESTERS SAY ‘POLICE AREN’T ALLOWED HERE’ Kudos to the officers who remained calm while listening to this demeaning, fact deprived woman. Another video filmed by Emily Jashinsky, a culture editor for the conservative online magazine, The Federalist, showed the exchange from a different angle, Fox News reported.

“They’re part of the problem.” Here’s how the woman explained herself to @henryrodgersdc pic.twitter.com/TyyQvrcTWf — Emily Jashinsky (@emilyjashinsky) June 24, 2020

Jashinsky captured a second moment when the same protester approaches a black female officer, telling her to “Smile for Breonna Taylor.” The woman points her cell phone in the face of the police officer, who remains stoic and professional during the highly offensive onslaught.

“Smile,” a white woman (in lululemon) tells a black cop,” Jashinsky tweeted.

Rodgers shared an additional video of other protesters in D.C. calling for police officers to be poisoned. The edited clip appeared to be originally shared by the conservative nonprofit Turning Point USA.

However, the tweet disappeared and Law Officer was unable to find it.

The National Guard has mobilized hundreds of troops in Washington D.C. to protect monuments in the nation’s capital, a senior U.S. defense official told Fox News on Wednesday.

Protesters have targeted statues and other historical markers during ongoing demonstrations around the country. BLM activist Shaun King has even called for the desecration of statues of Christ as well destruction of Christian churches, Law Officer reported.

In a protest at the D.C. Emancipation Memorial Tuesday, one demonstrator announced that on Thursday they would tear down the memorial’s statue of Abraham Lincoln standing over a freed slave.

"Thursday at 7pm, we're tearing this motherf–ker down." Protestors set a date and time to attempt to tear down the Emancipation Memorial in DC depicting President Abraham Lincoln standing over a freed slave.pic.twitter.com/zQKuSiqGaN — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) June 24, 2020

President Trump promised that monuments in the nation’s capital would be defended and protected.

On Monday, protesters attempted to tear down a statue of Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Square by the White House, and defaced it with the phrase “killer scum,” Reuters reported.

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, who visited Lafayette Square afterward to witness the destruction, said the country “will not bow to anarchists,” and that “law and order will prevail, and justice will be served.”

At the present time, law and order is imperiled in many locations across America, and Lady Justice is getting battered by angry mobs.