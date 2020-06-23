Shaun King, the controversial Black Lives Matter activist known for pushing false claims, called for the destruction of Jesus Christ statues and Christian churches for their depiction of the “white” holy family. The radical activist says these symbols are forms of “white supremacy” and “racist propaganda” that promote “oppression.”

“Yes, I think the statues of the white European they claim is Jesus should also come down,” King posted via Twitter on Monday. “They are a form of white supremacy. Always have been.”

“In the Bible,” King continued, “when the family of Jesus wanted to hide, and blend in, guess where they went? EGYPT! Not Denmark.”

“Tear them down.”

In a follow-up post, King called for the destruction of stained glass windows, murals, and other parts of Christian churches and buildings that depict Biblical figures as white, the Daily Wire reported.

“Yes,” he wrote. “All murals and stained glass windows of white Jesus, and his European mother, and their white friends should also come down. They are a gross form white supremacy. Created as tools of oppression. Racist propaganda.”

“They should all come down,” he added.

As noted by Fox News, many on Twitter pointed out to King that differing cultures depict Biblical figures in ways that resemble their own community. “Ethiopia, for instance, has depicted Jesus as black for more than 1,500 years,” the report highlighted. “Likewise, images of Jesus appearing Asian can be found throughout the Far East.”

The messaging from King comes on the heels of the nationwide Black Lives Matter protests and riots over alleged institutional racism. The rioting was first sparked by the custodial death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Aside from King’s history of false accusations, the activist has lost trust from some on the far-left over his less-than-transparent money raising endeavors and for past reports that King allegedly lied about being black, himself.

“I have been told for most of my life that the white man on my birth certificate is not my biological father and that my actual biological father is a light-skinned black man,” King said back in 2015, addressing the controversy. “My mother and I have discussed her affair. She was a young woman in a bad relationship and I have no judgment.”

The radical activist recently used his fame and large social media platform on behalf of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), including opening a rally in Brooklyn for the senator last year.