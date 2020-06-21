How does God want us to respond to the crisis we find ourselves in? Let’s find out together!

“But understand this, that in the last days there will come times of difficulty. For people will be lovers of self, lovers of money, proud, arrogant, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, heartless, unappeasable, slanderous, without self-control, brutal, not loving good, treacherous, reckless, swollen with conceit, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God, having the appearance of godliness, but denying its power. Avoid such people.” (2 Timothy 3:1-5) “Take courage, for the coming of the Lord is near.” (James 5:8)

Last week, I began our study with “…we’re discouraged!” Yet today I’m betting a good many of us are now even more so.

Brethren, rest assured, God — the greatest servant-warrior and “peace officer” of all time — understands our pain all too well (the thin blue line “tear” is His — for us).

Many of us have had enough. We’re tired, both physically and emotionally! Tired of those who falsely call us “racist” for having the audacity to answer God’ call to serve and protect the sheep (of all colors) from the wolves (of all colors) who would otherwise devour them. Tired of having our families threatened. Tired of having urine, feces or worse thrown at us as we “hold the line” (last week’s study). Tired of not being able to trust that our next meal won’t have some substance added to it. Tired of the media’s lies. Tired of seeing our brethren fired or arrested for doing exactly what we’ve been trained to do (Atlanta, for example), and so much more.

In short, we’re smack dab in the middle of the worst law enforcement crisis in our Nation’s history. And it feels pretty overwhelming. But praise God Almighty — for those of us who have placed our trust in Christ as Lord and Savior — ultimate “Backup” is on the way and we need to stand firm in Him until He arrives for us.

Friends, here’s the truth and hope God has for us about the false calls of racism. About the lawlessness that is increasing exponentially about us. And about those of us who have courageously answered His call to “Give justice to the weak and the fatherless; maintain the right of the afflicted and the destitute. Rescue the weak and the needy; deliver them from the hand of the wicked.” (Psalm 82:3-4).

Let’s break it down:

(1) RACISM: As I shared last week, the charge of systemic racism in law enforcement today is a LIE stemming from history’s greatest criminal (the devil). The numbers (facts, evidence) just don’t support the charge. Yes, the wickedness of racism plagued both our profession and our nation as a whole in the past, but that is not who we are today (not for a long time). The numbers (facts) aside, I went out of my way to interview a number of my black law enforcement colleagues and NONE of them supported the claim of “systemic racism” in law enforcement. But folks, especially in these “last days” when our common enemy’s time in this world is growing increasingly short, far too many are falling for his lies. And “Chief” Jesus is coming back soon to place the devil “under arrest” (Revelation 20) and make things right for all who have placed their trust in Him as Lord and Savior! And the sin of racism — both real and imagined — will be banished forever!

Here’s another resource on this issue (facts, not emotion): The Lie of Systemic Police Racism.

(2) LAWLESSNESS: God is clear in His Word, the Bible, that the time of “the man of lawlessness” (2 Thessalonians 2:1-12) is drawing close. But again — praise God Almighty — his time will be short before our King takes Him out! Again, for those of us “in Christ” — our victory in Him will be swift, sure and ultimately without end! Read, What will happen when Jesus returns?

(3) LAW ENFORCEMENT: And what about those of us who serve/have served in our God-ordained profession? Brethren, God is calling His faithful servant-warriors to stand firm in Him even in these horrible days. But how can we endure? Only by the power of the Holy Spirit that indwells every born again believer (Is that you? It can be –stay with me!).

(4) GOD! Friends, as I’ve shared so often, God alone is the “Cure” for racism, lawlessness, sin, evil and all that plagued us in law enforcement. Do you know Him?

As I get ready to close, let me share some Holy Spirit-inspired hope and encouragement adapted from a post written by my dear friend, fellow cop and brother-in-Christ, Dep. Chief Larry Berg, starting with God’s 300 mighty men of valor (Judges 7):

Gideon was fighting several nations at once with a very small army. Gideon had only 30,000 troops but God said it is too much. God told Gideon to release those who were fearful and 22,000 fled. Gideon certainly had faith, but I am sure fear crept in. God said still too many. He said let them drink and those who lap water like dogs they will fight. Only 300 refrained from putting their face to the water but rather kept their heads up and eyes open. These were the elite warriors selected by God Himself.

God revealed to me that America is under attack by principalities unseen as in Ephesians 6. There is a unity of effort going on between those the enemy is sending (Amalekites — rioters and Midianites — politicians and policy makers) to wage war on the police (the watchmen on the wall). The way to take out a stronghold is to remove God’s chosen (peace officers). Brothers and sisters, it is apparent why we (the police) are under attack. Certainly we have evil in our ranks, just as churches or any other organizations do. But you can’t judge the entire body of Christ based on a few hypocrites. Even Christ had his Judas.

As with Gideon’s men, many police officers may leave the ranks and return home out of fear. Some will be weeded out as part of the purification process — those who probably never should have sought after such a noble and honorable profession in the first place. The same purification process will eventually come to churches and organizations professing God’s truth. To borrow a line from a dear friend – The Judas’ will stand out like a “skittle in a bag of M&M’s.” There will be a small remnant who remain that God will use to for His great purpose in these tenuous last days.

I honestly believe that anger, bitterness, racism and prejudices are all anti-Christ spirits (principalities) that Dad (Larry’s preferred word for God the Father) warns us about in His word. A righteous man does not kill another man regardless of skin or uniform. Those who bare the likeness of Yeshua and are filled with the Holy Spirit will not entertain nor tolerate these spirits.

For he is God’s servant for your good. But if you do wrong, be afraid, for he does not bear the sword in vain. For he is the servant of God, an avenger who carries out God’s wrath on the wrongdoer (Romans 13:1-4).

Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be frightened, and do not be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go. (Joshua 1:9)

Proverbs 28

Learn to do good. Seek justice. Help the oppressed. Defend the cause of orphans. Fight for the rights of widows. (Isaiah 1:17).

Vindicate me, O God, and defend my cause against an ungodly people, from the deceitful and unjust man deliver me! (Psalm 43:1).

My God, my rock, in whom I take refuge, my shield, and the horn of my salvation, my stronghold and my refuge, my savior; you save me from violence. (2 Samuel 22:3)

AMEN!

In closing, I can’t encourage you enough to take in the following resources (Dr. Jeffress short message is OUTSTANDING, by the way):

(a) Dr. Robert Jeffress On Racism and Lawlessness in America (the police are front in center in this 5-minute message).

(b) The Police in the Last Days

(c) David Mathis’ excellent, Are We Living in the Last Days?

(d) What will happen when Jesus returns?

(e) My Law Officer article on Understanding Your Calling.

Brothers and sisters, as Larry shared in his Facebook post, failure can’t be an option for us. Stand firm! God’s got this (and is coming to make it right)! Stay the course. Finish strong! Lock shields! Train hard (and pray harder)! Take courage! And HOLD the LINE behind Christ our Captain who will lead us to ultimate victory!

Take courage, for the coming of the Lord is near.

(James 5:8

And finally, here’s the pesky question I asked above (and every week): with the understanding that our cure, hope, strength and victory is found ONLY in Christ, do you KNOW Him as Lord and Savior? If not, don’t be “left behind” and defeated! Scroll down to the Know God? section below!

– MC Williams

KNOW GOD?

(1) Do you continue to hold to an utterly false hope that you can “earn” or otherwise “badge” your way into heaven and escape hell because you consider yourself to be a “good” cop or a “good” person (the “I’m good” mess)? That you can be “good” enough without knowing Christ as Lord and Savior? That mere “belief” is enough to “save” you? That you somehow “deserve” heaven because of your so-called “good” service in law enforcement? Take the Good Person Test and see how you do!

(2) Jesus’ first recorded words in His earthly adult ministry included, “Repent and believe in the Good News…” — Mark 1:15. To repent is a “180” — a complete, radical change of mind and heart as it relates to our sin (as God defines it). To “believe” (pisteuo in the original Greek) as Jesus intends it here is to wholeheartedly trust and surrender your life to Him in faith in the same way we have “faith” that our body armor will do its job against the rounds it is intended to stop; that a well-maintained weapon will function properly when used in against criminals intent on destroying us or others; or that our parachute will open when it is supposed to on a combat jump (we stake our very lives on it)! For more, see What does it mean to believe in Jesus?

(3) This same concept of “believe” (the saving kind) is further revealed in John 3:1-21 where Jesus says, “… you must be born again.” Again, note our Lord’s emphasis on the word “must” (not “may” or “should” or even “someday”): this is ultimately the life-saving AND life-changing personal relationship (and NOT “religion”) with Jesus Christ that I stress here every week (see What does it mean to be a born again Christian?). HINT: there is no other kind.

(4) NOW then, with this in place, go to: How can I be saved?

(5) Need more? Then check out this powerful, short video message that also comes to us from Travis Yates: Cops and Salvation

(6) Have you now said “yes” to Jesus as Lord and Savior but are wondering what to do next? The “now what” is also an important part in dealing with the issues that can lead to suicide and sin in general. Click on, Now what?

Questions? I’m here to serve — contact me.

– MC Williams