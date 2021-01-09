Spread the Word













WASHINGTON — A retired lieutenant colonel in the Air Force Reserves was identified as one of the participants who overwhelmed police while invading the nation’s Capitol Wednesday.

Larry R. Brock Jr. confirmed to the New Yorker on Friday that he was the man pictured wearing a helmet and military gear on the Senate floor, after Trump supporters forced their way into the building, disrupting a joint congressional hearing to certify the Electoral College results of the presidential election.

“The president asked for his supporters to be there to attend, and I felt like it was important, because of how much I love this country, to actually be there,” Brock told the New Yorker, adding that he intended to do so peacefully.

The Air Force confirmed to Fox News that Brock entered the military in 1989 and became part of the USAF Reserve in 1998. He served as an A-10 pilot until 2007 and retired in 2014.

According to the New Yorker, Brock is a graduate of the Air Force Academy and a combat veteran.

“As a private citizen, we no longer have jurisdiction over him,” the Air Force said in a statement to Fox News.

Brock, 53, a father of three, said he wore tactical gear because he was afraid of getting injured by counter-protesters such as “BLM or Antifa.” He found the zip-ties on the floor and picked them up, intending to give them to a police officer if he encountered one, the New Yorker reported.

“I know it looks menacing,” he said, adding that he neither knew of nor supported the vandalism and destruction at the Capitol — which included broken windows and stolen historic relics. “That was not my intent.”

The FBI continues working to identify individuals photographed in the melee at the Capitol, which left five people dead, including a Capitol police officer, and dozens more injured.

Thus far, authorities have charged at least 13 people in federal court in relation to the chaos.

Bio Law Officer Law Officer is the only major law enforcement publication and website owned and operated by law enforcement. This unique facet makes Law Officer much more than just a publishing company but is a true advocate for the profession.