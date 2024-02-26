Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A member of the U.S. Air Force died after setting himself ablaze outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C. Sunday afternoon. The self-immolation was captured on video and livestreamed on Twitch.

The fiery figure was dressed in uniform while standing in front of the embassy. He self-identified as a member of the US Air Force. An official later confirmed his identity as 25-year-old Aaron Bushnell, the New York Post reported.

“I will no longer be complicit in genocide [in Gaza]. I am about to engage in an extreme act of protest,” Bushnell reportedly said, before setting himself on fire while repeatedly shouting, “Free Palestine.”

A USAF spokesperson confirmed to The Post that Bushnell died overnight, though she did not officially name him, citing the ongoing notification of relatives.

Officials were still contacting family members Monday and will not officially announce his death until 24 hours after that is complete, the Air Force representative said.

UPDATE: I got footage of the self-immolation at the Israeli embassy in DC. The individual, wearing fatigues, introduces himself as “an active duty member of the U.S. Air Force and I will no longer be complicit in genocide.” After ignition, he repeatedly yells “Free Palestine.” https://t.co/wk5LGK4Hp2 pic.twitter.com/EX1L8zG8tR — Talia Jane ❤️‍🔥 (@taliaotg) February 25, 2024

Mere hours prior to the deadly act of self-immolation, Bushnell posted a final message on Facebook.

“Many of us like to ask ourselves, ‘What would I do if I was alive during slavery? Or the Jim Crow South? Or apartheid? What would I do if my country was committing genocide?’ The answer is, you’re doing it. Right now,” he claimed.

The message included a link to the Twitch livestream, yet it was was quickly removed.

According to The Post, Bushnell was seen ablaze in the now-deleted video, while being was sprayed with a fire extinguisher. Firefighters arrived on scene about 1 p.m. and transported him to the hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

A source confirmed Aaron Bushnell was an active-duty member of the USAF. ( X/@taliaotg)

Bushnell’s rank was unspecified, but according to his LinkedIn profile, he had served in the USAF for nearly four years and was based in San Antonio, Texas.

He reportedly worked as a software engineer for the past year while pursuing a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Southern New Hampshire University.

Hazmat crews arrive at Israeli Embassy for a suspicious vehicle after a man lit himself on fire pic.twitter.com/YDIrc9o5gp — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) February 25, 2024

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs said no embassy staff members were injured during the bizarre incident, GLZ Radio reported. The man was not known to embassy staff.

The death investigation will be conducted by the Metropolitan DC Police, the US Secret Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.