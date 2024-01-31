Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Mike Gill is a former Trump administration official who is fighting for his life after he suffered a critical gunshot wound Monday night by a man accused of a string of carjackings in the greater DC area, according to reports.

Gill, who is a married father of three, served as chief operating officer of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission under former President Trump. He was shot Monday evening and remained hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday night, his family said, FOX 5 Washington DC reported.

The suspect shot and killed another victim during a carjacking and is believed to have been responsible for an additional three attempted or successful carjackings — as well as two incidents in which he fired at officers.

The gunman was later confronted and fatally shot by police in Maryland. He was armed with two weapons when he was killed, reported the New York Post.

Police are investigating if the gunman was trying to steal Gill’s vehicle when he shot him. The identity of the suspect has not yet been released.

According to The Washington Post, Gill currently works as the senior vice president for capital markets at the Housing Policy Council and previously served as the Republican representative on the DC Board of Elections. He was picking up his wife from work when he was shot.