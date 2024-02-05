Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Mike Gill, who was a member of former President Donald Trump’s administration, has died. He was shot during a deadly carjacking rampage in Washington, D.C. last Monday night, FOX 5 DC reported.

Gill, who was a married father of three, served as chief operating officer of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission during the Trump administration.

The suspect shot and killed another victim during a carjacking and is believed to have been responsible for an additional three attempted or successful carjackings — as well as two incidents in which he fired at officers.

The gunman was later confronted and fatally shot by police in Maryland. He was armed with two weapons when he was killed, reported the New York Post.

The deceased suspect was later identified by police as 28-year-old Artell Cunningham, according to FOX 5.

Following the shooting, police were investigating to determine if the gunman was trying to steal Gill’s vehicle when he opened fire.

According to The Washington Post, Gill currently worked as the senior vice president for capital markets at the Housing Policy Council and previously served as the Republican representative on the DC Board of Elections. He was picking up his wife Kristina Gill from work when he was shot.

Kristina Gill released a written statement regarding her husband’s death:

“It is with profound sadness that I wish to inform the community of the passing of my husband, Mike Gill. His sudden departure has left a void in our lives that can never be filled. In this time of grief, we are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and the community, and extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has reached out to offer condolences and assistance.

“Mike was not only a devoted husband and father but also a cherished son, brother, and friend. Over the course of his remarkable life, Mike brought people together and made them feel included, supported, and loved. His heart was evident in everything he did, as demonstrated by his mentorship and deep friendships with those who worked with him professionally.

“Above all, Mike spoke with pride and love about his family, especially our children, Sean, Brian, and Annika. For those who wish to honor Mike’s memory, we ask that you cherish the moments shared and keep him in your thoughts and prayers.”

