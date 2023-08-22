Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MAINZ, Germany — Two members of the U.S. military have been taken into custody following the stabbing death of 28-year-old man at a fair in the German town of Wittlich. The victim is a German citizen.

The adult male was stabbed and killed during an “argument” at the Säubrenner fair on Saturday. Two male adult suspects — identified as U.S. military personnel — were arrested in connection to the case, NBC News reported.

Law enforcement authorities in Germany said witnesses identified a group of four individuals who were involved in the altercation. During a preliminary investigation, police eventually zeroed in on the two American service members, ages 25 and 26, who have not yet been identified by German authorities or the U.S. Air Force Europe.

However, the men are reportedly stationed out of the Air Force’s Spangdahlem Air Base. Officials also confirmed the victim is a German national, but has not yet been identified, according to Fox News.

The U.S. Air Force’s 52nd Fighter Wing confirmed the deadly encounter, while also announcing the two service members have since been transferred to the custody of the 52nd Security Forces Squadron “in accordance with the NATO Status of Forces Agreement.”

“This is certainly an intolerable and preventable tragedy in our peaceful community,” Col. Kevin Crofton, the 52nd Fighter Wing commander, said in a press release. “We thank the local Polizei and the Wittlich town leadership for their partnership and patience as the investigation runs its course.”

Joachim Rodenkirch, the mayor of the German town where the stabbing occurred, said, “I am shocked and terribly sad that a young man died in such a brutal way at the Säubrenner fair, where many people come together to celebrate peacefully,” NBC News reported.