A murder suspect in Germany is accused of killing a lookalike she found on Instagram in an elaborate attempt to fake her own death. The woman accused of the violent crime was identified only as 23-year-old Sharaban K. According to investigators, she murdered beauty blogger Khadidja O., also 23, by repeatedly stabbing her in Ingolstadt, Germany last August.

The murder was particularly brutal as Khadidja O. had been stabbed more than 50 times. Her body was left on the back seat of Sharaban K.’s Mercedes. Sharaban K. reportedly had an accomplice, identified as her boyfriend Sheqir K. Authorities said they went into hiding after the homicide, the New York Post reported.

When the body was found, it was so disfigured that investigators assumed the victim was the registered owner of the car.

However, an autopsy revealed the slaughtered victim was actually Khadidja O. The brutal homicide was dubbed “the doppelganger murder” by German media. The investigation led to Sharaban K., and she was charged with murder this week.

Prosecutors allege that Sharaban K. searched for her body-double using Instagram in order to make others believe she was murdered, and then disappear as a result of personal conflict in her life.

“It has been confirmed that the accused had contacted several women via Instagram before the act who seemed to look similar to her,” Attorney General Veronika Grieser told local publication, Bild. “It can be assumed that the suspect wanted to go into hiding, due to internal disputes with her family, and fake her own death.”

Khadidja O. was stabbed more than 50 times and unrecognizable after the savage slaying. (TikTok)

Sharaban K. connected with beauty blogger Khadidja O. via Instagram sometime last summer, communicating about cosmetics, investigators said.

She arranged a meeting with the victim in order to offer her a set of beauty products.

On the day the murder was committed, Sharaban K. notified her parents that she was going to Munich to visit her ex-husband.

However, she and her boyfriend Sheqir K. reportedly picked up Khadidja O. in the Mercedes. They took the victim into a forest area where Khadidja O. was stabbed more than 50 times. Her face was so pulverized that she was unrecognizable, The Post reported.

Following the savage murder, Sharaban K. and Sheqir K. then drove to an area and parked the Mercedes in a location where it would be discovered, leaving Khadidia O’s body in the backseat.

Once investigators learned the murder victim was not Sharaban K. as initially suspected, the homicide investigation took a baffling turn. Hence, they subsequently looked into her social media correspondence and found connections to several women who had a close resemblance to her. This discovery led to the theory that she had murdered one of the women in an attempt to fake her own death.

Consequently, Sharaban K. was eventually tracked down and taken into custody this week. Prosecutors charged her with murder and her boyfriend as an accomplice. They both face life in prison if found guilty.

“The murder weapon has still not been found but the burden of proof is overwhelming,” police spokesman Andreas Aichele told Bild. “The victim was killed with more than 50 stab wounds and her face was badly injured. That was brutal in the extreme.”

“It was an extraordinary case that required all the investigators’ skills,” he added. “We don’t have a case like this every day, especially with such a spectacular twist. On the day we found the body, we did not expect it to develop like this.”