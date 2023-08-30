Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

GERMANY – Climate change protesters blocking a street in Germany were taken for an unwanted ride on the hood of an automobile after they refused to move out of the way of traffic, a video the environmental group posted on X shows.

The radical group posted the video on Monday showing a car inching through the activist’s blockade in Munich. As the agitators approached to block the vehicle, it slowly continued forward. The climate protesters were then taken for a unwanted ride on the hood of the car, Fox News reported.

“We are all part of the last generation who still has the chance to stop the complete ecological collapse of Earth, regardless of whether we want it or not,” the Letzte (translated “last”) Generation said. “We come together and offer resolute non-violent resistance to the fossil-fuel madness happening in our present. We are society’s will to survive! We still have two to three years in which we can divert from the path of the fossil-fuel led annihilation.”

Weiter, immer weiter! Egal wie düster die Prognosen für die Zukunft sind – oder was auf deiner Motorhaube liegt. pic.twitter.com/PVcQMIo1GG — Letzte Generation (@AufstandLastGen) August 28, 2023

The group has been staging protests, blocking major roads and highways and even causing airplane delays. The general public has become increasingly intolerant of the group’s tactics, Law Officer previously reported.

In July, a woman in Bottrop, Germany grabbed an activitst who was blocking traffic by the hair and dragged her to the side of the road. The woman was dubbed the “brutal blonde” by European journalists but her actions were widely applauded by people on social media.

Earlier this week a group of climate change activists blocked the road to the annual Burning Man festival in Nevada, which created a miles-long backup for motorists, reported Law Officer.

A ranger from the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribal Police Department responding to the major traffic jam ended the gridlock by barreling through the signs and barricades the protesters had strewn across travel lanes.