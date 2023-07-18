Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

GERMANY – The media in Europe has dubbed a woman in Germany as the “brutal blond” after she was recorded dragging a climate change activist from blocking traffic. The public in general is out of patience with the frequent climate change protests, which have blocked thoroughfares and airport runways.

The video posted by the climate activist group “Letzte Generation” (translated “Last Generation”) showed a woman hollering at a protester sitting in the road to “get up” in Bottrop, Germany, Fox News reported.

Finally, the woman grabbed the sitting-activist-roadblocker by her hair and dragged her off the street. The protester returned to impede traffic, so the “brutal blond” dragged her by the hair a second time in order to get her out of the way.

Police in Recklinghausen said the law-violating protester was slightly injured during the altercation, and they are looking into videos and photos of the incident to determine if criminal proceedings were necessary against several people who dragged protesters out of traffic. They also confirmed the climate change activists were arrested for their actions.

The “Letzte Generation” have been staging protests that have tested the patience of citizens in Germany. Several videos have recently been posted on the activist group’s Twitter account, which have shown angry drivers taking a variety of actions against the activists.

Moreover, activists methods also included gluing their hands to the road. In one case, a protester screamed in pain as fire department personnel tried to free his hand, according to Fox.

Activists from the group have also blocked aircraft traffic at two airports by gluing themselves to the runway, creating pandimonium among travelers due to delays and flight cancelations.

“The Last Generation isn’t protecting the climate, they’re engaged in criminal activity,” Transport Minister Volker Wissing said.