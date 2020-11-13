The body of Quawan “Bobby” Charles was found Nov. 3 in a sugar cane field near his home in Loreauville, Louisiana. The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office has said it is investigating the “suspicious circumstances” of Quawan’s death but has released few details since the boy went missing two weeks ago.

The Washington Post reports that Quawan’s parents say the sheriff’s office told them that their son had drowned and water was found in his lungs. An autopsy has been completed but the family is upset that they have not seen any police reports.