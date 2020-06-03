You read that right. This is not click bait and while I know that everyone is supposed to believe this and you are a racist if you don’t, it is the truth.

But I will warn you, it is a truth that will get you threatened and will even hurt your career so for those in law enforcement, we typically stay silent.

I will always stand by this truth regardless of how many times I am attacked.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tragic death of George Floyd has once again brought this myth to the forefront so I thought that I would once again discuss it. It is going against the advice of my much smarter and savvy father who recently told me to keep my mouth shut.

I get it. I think he loves me and as a former military and law enforcement veteran, he knows what happens when someone tells a truth that goes against a myth that has become so strong.

But with that in mind, I respect my father’s advice but I believe in the truth no matter what consequences may come my way.

I discussed this very issue in my book, “The Courageous Police leader: A Survival Guide for Combating Cowards, Chaos & Lies.”

Calling the issue “Demographic Parity,” it certainly “sounds ethical, but it’s absurd and improbable, if not impossible” (p. 148).

The idea that a certain percentage of a race would only be arrested or imprisoned at the rate of their population is impossible unless that race only committed the amount of crime at that same percentage.

And anyone should be able to see this point but no one, it seems, is willing to.

Is a church racist if their congregation doesn’t fall into the magical demographic parity scenario?

Is Disneyland racist if their crowds do not match the census population?

And before you believe that is silly because they can’t control who walks in their door, that is the exact requirement that has been placed on law enforcement by social justice warriors, activists and the like.

Think about it, what should law enforcement do if blacks commit robbery at a rate of 40% while they only make up 13% of the population?

How about females. The majority of Part 1 Crime violators are male but in the name of demographic parity, should we be arresting 50% female as well?

Should law enforcement stop investigating those crimes at 13% or 15% or 20%? What is the magical dividing line of being racist or not?

And you can apply this all across the criminal justice system.

It is one of the dumbest arguments that has ever been perpetrated on Americans.

The cries of minorities having force applied at a higher rate are always couched as a comparison with the population but that is not what law enforcement should be compared to.

It is a lie to suggest that John Doe taking his kids to school would be the subject of police use of force but if John decided to commit a crime to the point of an arrest, then force is a possibility. So, when you look at force statistics, they should be compared to those that are arrested and not some magical U.S. Census data where the vast majority of Americans will never have contact with law enforcement in an arrest encounter.

Just like in any business, law enforcement should be compared to our customer base, those that we come into contact with and for the vast majority of those contacts, we don’t even decide who that is. We get called to a location and a witness points out a suspect and then we act.

So just like a church or Disneyland, we are dealt our audience and should be compared based on that audience.

And that is what our leaders both within the profession and out should look at to determine if racism exists in law enforcement operations.

It is a simple concept but the usual crowd will refuse to permit it because it will not produce the results that they want…….RACIST POLICE.

But in my seminars, I recommend that agencies track their data directly compared to these metrics and don’t fall to the always losing trap of comparing them to the census data.

It looks something like this as a possible example.

Part 1 Crime Arrests (rape, robbery, homicide, burglary, etc.)

Part 1 Crime Suspect White: 76%

Part 1 Crime Suspect Black: 24%

Whites Arrested: 76%

Blacks Arrested: 24%

This comparison is accurate and while it may not be dead on exact depending on the agency, it certainly should be very close. After speaking with leaders that do this, it typically falls within a range of 2%-3%

And despite this remarkable truth, law enforcement keeps taking the brutal attacks that they are racist and here is why.

Population Census, White: 87%

Population Census Black: 13%

Whites Arrested: 76%

Blacks Arrested: 24%

In the first example, everything makes sense but in the second example, there must be systematic racism in the agency. It is an impossible dilemma that we keep paying the price for and that price typically comes in the form of public mistrust, civilian review boards, bad morale and recruiting issues.

It is time that it stops, Our community deserves more and importantly, they deserve the truth.

Now, with that said, I am not naive to believe that there aren’t racist cops or even racist police agencies and that is why this data collection makes sense.

It is the sign that something is wrong and action must be taken.

If your data looks like this:

Part 1 Crime Suspect White: 76%

Part 1 Crime Suspect Black: 24%

Whites Arrested: 63%

Blacks Arrested: 37%

YOU HAVE A PROBLEM!

But as it stands right now, most agencies are not doing this and those that stand behind the systematic racism argument will fight to keep it from happening.

Nothing proves this more than the data on unarmed blacks being shot by the police. Now, if you believe like the media tells you that everyone unarmed is harmless, you should read this but I’m hopeful you have some common sense.

From 2015 to yesterday, according to the Washington Post Police Shooting Database, by percentage of those shot and killed unarmed by police, 3% were white and 2% were black.

This is arguably the single biggest issue when it comes to law enforcement being called racist and from the data, whites should be pissed. But remember, there always could be a variance of 2%-3% so I’ll take the 1% either way and feel pretty confident that law enforcement isn’t hunting blacks down in the streets like Lebron James wants you to believe.

Personally, I give Lebron James a pass because he’s a basketball player but the politicians, the lawyers and everyone else that screams this nonsense should be taken to task Milwaukee (ret.) Police Chief Ed Flynn style.

Only cowards want to lie and the best thing we can do for law enforcement, our community and our nation is to be honest and in that honesty, we could actually stand a chance of accomplishing true equality.

Frankly, it makes me sick to my stomach that the color of someone’s skin gives them a more likely chance of being the victim of a murder, going to prison and having police encounters but that will never be resolved if we keep lying to everyone about the magical “demographic parity” solution.

We have to get to the core reasons why there is inequality and pointing the fingers at cops that are literally responding to crimes and enforcing the law will never get us there.

ADVERTISEMENT

It will always be an impossible task unless we all work together to fix the core social issues that are causing the inequity and unfortunately today’s divide.

As it stands today, no one is willing to do that. I am waiting, let’s work together and make it happen.