HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — A Helena-West Helena police officer was shot and killed Thursday evening.

News 3 reported that the shooting happened when officers were looking for a suspect in connection with a shooting that occurred on November 1.

The suspect had reportedly come into the victim’s house, hit him in the head and shot him.

Officers saw the suspect in a vehicle around 4:30 p.m. when the suspect jumped out of the vehicle and began firing shots.

One officer was shot and pronounced dead at Helena Regional Medical Center.

Police have identified the suspect as Latarius Howard, also known as L.T. Truitt. The suspect was believed to be traveling in a maroon SUV, reports said.

Helena-West Helena Police are not releasing the name of the officer at this time.