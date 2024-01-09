Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

A man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday morning after leading a deputy in northwest Arkansas on a pursuit through Rogers, police said.

A deputy with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office saw the man in a parking lot around 8:30 a.m. and decided to make contact with him. As the deputy approached the car, the man backed into the deputy’s patrol unit and fled, according to a spokesman with the Rogers Police Department, 40/29 TV News reported.

Once the man struck the deputy’s vehicle and fled, a pursuit took place. As the man tried to evade local law enforcement authorities, he crashed his car on Hudson Road near Second Street.

Following the collision, the man exited his car and fatally shot himself, police said.

One additional vehicle was struck by the fleeing man before the termination point. No one else was injured, according to authorities, reported KATV.

It was unclear what initially prompted the deputy to check on the man in the parking lot before he drove away and ultimately took his life.

The suicide is being investigated by the Rogers Police Department along with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. No further details were immediately released.