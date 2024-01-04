Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

The National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) released stunning figures on Tuesday that shows 378 officers were shot in 2023. This is the highest number since the FOP began tracking data.

The alarming number of officers suffering gunshot wounds in 2023 is a 60 percent increase since 2018. Among the violent crimes committed against LEOs were 115 ambush attacks that resulted in the shooting of 138 police personnel. Of those, 46 were murdered by gunfire, according to the FOP.

“These horrifying statistics are a grim reminder of the War on Cops in this country. A stain on our society,” the FOP noted.

The National FOP report on officers shot in 2023 has just been released and the results are horrifying! 378 officers shot, highest number since we started tracking the data. 60% increase in officers shot since 2018. 115 ambush attacks that resulted in 138 officers shot. 46… pic.twitter.com/aR2vOeyi2b — National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) (@GLFOP) January 2, 2024