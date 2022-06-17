Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Does it seem like a police officer gets shot everyday? Well, it’s not your imagination. While the institution of law enforcement continues to get verbally sniped by anti-police sentiment, somewhere in the US cops are also getting shot nearly everyday.

As of Tuesday — day number 165 in the 2022 calendar year — 156 members of the law enforcement profession have been shot this year, Fox News Digital reported in support of facts, which demonstrates the violence directed at police personnel.

Furthermore, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page, there have been 124 line-of-duty-deaths thus far in 2022. Of those, 26 came from hostile gunfire and seven from vehicular homicides.

“Criminals feel free to engage in crime,” said Sgt. Betsy Brantner Smith, spokesperson for the National Police Association and a retired officer with nearly three decades of experience.

“You see videos all over TikTok and Instagram, where criminals are doing things, and they appear to have no fear of the police, of a security guard, of a store manager, none of that,” Smith said.