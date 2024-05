Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Lt. Randy Sutton (Ret), Founder of The Wounded Blue addresses the nation about National Police Week and ” A Message of Resolve” from American Policing.

The Wounded Blue wants to break the stigma by making it easier for injured officers to seek and get the proper assistance they need. Knowing that there is someone on the other end of the phone line who wants to help, can mean a world of difference.

You can reach out to The Wounded Blue here.