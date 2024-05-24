Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

FORT IRWIN, Calif. – Rapper Sean Kingston was preforming a concert at Fort Irwin in California on Thursday when he was arrested. Meanwhile, his Florida mansion was raided earlier in the day by a SWAT team along with investigators, and his mother was taken into custody, according to reports.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office in Florida said Kingston, 34, was arrested due to a warrant on fraud and theft charges. The arrest took place at Fort Irwin, an Army base in the Mohave Desert in northern San Bernardino County, California, KTLA reported.

The rapper was billed to perform at the base for the United States Army’s Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Programs.

Video posted to social media reportedly shows law enforcement officers at Fort Irwin’s “Army Field” as Kingston performs “Eenie Meenie” on stage.

The rapper, whose real name is Kisean Anderson, was booked into the San Bernardino County Jail at 5:02 p.m. during his scheduled set. He will remain there pending extradition to Florida.

Earlier Thursday, Kingston’s mother, Janice Turner, 61, was arrested when authorities swarmed the rapper’s luxurious 14,000-square foot Southwest Ranches property in Florida. The area is an affluent Fort Lauderdale suburb that is home to many celebrities and professional athletes, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill.

After the raid, reporters outside the home could see investigators filling a van with property. The rented mansion was surrounded by expensive sports cars.

Both Kingston and Turner face similar charges of fraud and theft, the New York Post reported.

Broward County prosecutors referred all questions to the sheriff’s office, which has declined to release specific details about charges, citing an ongoing investigation, KTLA reported.

However, according to the New York Post, the arrests were made in connection to allegations that Kingston swindled Ver Ver Entertainment LLC out of thousands of dollars.

In February, the tech company filed a lawsuit against Kingston, alleging breach of contract and fraud after the entertainer reached out to the business on Instagram to purchase a 232-inch Colossal TV along with a sound system. The electronic equipment was valued at $111,000.

In legal documents reviewed by The Post, Kingston supposedly promised to make promotional videos about the products with his friend Justin Bieber, the company alleged.

Kingston and Bieber famously collaborated on the hit, “Eenie Meenie,” which appeared on Bieber’s 2010 debut album.

However, at the time of the transaction, Kingston had “no ongoing work” with the pop star, nor did he “have any intention” of making the promotional content, the lawsuit alleged.

“[Kingston] made these false statements to induce Plaintiff into a 232-inch installing Colossal TV and sound system with as small a down payment as possible,” the civil action claimed.

Florida Department of Corrections records show Kingston is currently on two years’ probation for dealing in stolen property. Further details on the conviction could not be discovered, KTLA reported.

In 2006, Turner pleaded guilty to bank fraud for stealing more than $160,000. She served nearly 18 months in prison for the offense, according to federal court records.

Turner was booked at the Broward County Jail Thursday evening. Her bond was set at $160,000.

Attorney Dennis Card witnessed Turner’s arrest. He told The Associated Press, “It is amazing what you can get away with if you are a celebrity. He creates this larger than life, ‘I am rich’ persona. His mother is a necessary component in this. He presents himself as a family-oriented guy, ‘I’m taking care of my mom,’ but she knows full well what is going on.”

Robert Rosenblatt, an attorney representing the rapper and his mother, said that “we are aware of some of the allegations” against the two.

“We look forward to addressing these in court and are confident of a successful resolution for Shawn and his mother,” Rosenblatt said.

