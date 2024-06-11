Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. – A California man is facing federal charges after he reportedly opened fire on an Orange County Sheriff’s Department helicopter as his birthday party ended with a house-clearing barrage of bullets, officials announced Monday.

Justin Derek Jennings, 39, of Laguna Niguel, and his family were celebrating the man’s birthday on March 9 when the incident occurred, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Central District of California Office

“Jennings allegedly had been drinking and became enraged. As his outburst escalated, family members in attendance left the home,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. “After most of his family left, Jennings allegedly removed a rifle from his gun safe and fired an entire magazine worth of ammunition inside the home. The rest of Jennings’ family fled and reported the incident to law enforcement.”

OCSD deputies responded to the residence and “Duke” — callsign for its helicopter — flew overhead to assist ground units.

As “Duke” flew in orbit around the area, the gunman fired sporadically at the airship from the second story of his home for about 20 minutes, prosecutors said.

Finally, Jennings exited the house and surrendered to deputies, KTLA reported.

“During a search of Jennings’ residence, law enforcement seized two revolvers, two handguns, and two rifles along with multiple rounds of ammunition,” prosecutors confirmed. “Bullet casings were scattered throughout the floor and law enforcement also seized two magazines and a box of ammunition that was on a couch beneath the window from where Jennings allegedly fired.”

The Laguna Niguel resident is being held without bond. He faces one count of attempting to damage, destroy or disable an aircraft, an offense with a maximum exposure of 20 years in federal prison.

Jennings is scheduled to go to trial in August.

Note: The Sheriff’s Department helicopters were dedicated to the memory and spirit of John Wayne during ceremonies conducted on May 21, 1985. Since then, “Duke I” and “Duke II” have been improving the Law Enforcement and other aviation support services provided to the citizens of Orange County, California.