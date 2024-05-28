Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

FLORIDA – A passenger has died after leaping from the world’s largest cruise ship — Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas — on the first day of a week-long voyage, officials confirmed.

The man reportedly jumped from Royal Caribbean’s new ship not long after it departed Florida for Honduras Sunday morning, the U.S. Coast Guard told the New York Post.

“The cruise ship deployed one of their rescue boats, located the man and brought him back aboard,” the Coast Guard said.

“He was pronounced deceased. Beyond assisting in the search, the US Coast Guard did not have much involvement in this incident,” the agency added.

Rescue boats were deployed to find the man after he jumped from the ship. ( X / @davidcanter)

The cruise ship was only about 300 miles from PortMiami at the time the man went overboard. It halted course for approximately two hours and remained in place until the man was brought back onboard, according to CruiseHive.

The deceased man’s identity has not yet been released. He was reportedly on the cruise with other family members.

The Icon of the Seas took its maiden voyage in January of this year. The world’s largest cruise ship is a 1,200-feet in length, and holds 7,600 passengers along with 2,350 crew members. The mammoth vessel has 20 decks and is nearly the size of four city blocks with a vast number of entertainment and dining options.